Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Keeping it cold through the weekend

Colder temperatures
Colder temperatures(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures continue to run below average for this part of November.

It has been a pretty cold run in the world of weather lately. You shouldn’t expect any major relief until sometime next week. That means our highs will stay on track in the 30s with lows dipping all the way down to the teens. Throw in some wind and wind chill readings will likely come in around the single digits. I expect that to be the case on Saturday morning through Monday morning.

We do have something to look forward to and that comes in the form of some relatively milder air. On Monday, temperatures should return to the 40s. The closer we get to Thanksgiving, the warmer our temperatures will be for folks across Kentucky. There’s still some uncertainty on just how warm we get but it’ll be enough to really make a difference.

Take care of each other!

