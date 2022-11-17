Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

Paul Brown
Paul Brown(Pulaski Co. Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase.

According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.

Brown was pulled over by a Garrard County deputy in connection with a suspicious behavior report. Police say Brown sped off and tried to run the deputy over in the process.

A chase ensued and went through Stanford around 2 a.m. on River Drive. Witnesses say the driver drove through several yards while trying to get away.

Police say Brown then took off toward Danville, going west in the eastbound lane of US Highway 150.

Then, in Junction City, police say Brown stopped and ran off. He was taken to the ground. Police say he resisted before he was finally brought under control and handcuffed.

We have also learned Brown was wanted on a charge out of Boyle County from a week earlier. He is now in the Pulaski County Detention Center facing multiple charges in connection with the chase.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
Tates Creek High School
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
Starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific...
Beshear signs executive order allowing some Kentuckians to use medical cannabis

Latest News

With the 2022 election in the rearview mirror, all eyes are turning to Frankfort for the 2023...
Educators meet with Ky. lawmakers about priorities ahead of General Assembly session
Temperatures will stay down
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Colder temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Keeping it cold through the weekend
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim