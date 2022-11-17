Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation.

The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard.

Gonzalez was originally charged with murder.

Investigators found Howard dead in her bedroom back in February 2020. Police arrested Gonzalez in Shelby County the next day.

Detectives testified in previous court hearings that Gonzalez set up a meeting with Howard’s son to sell drugs at an apartment complex in Lexington.

According to the Herald Leader, the judge determined during the trial that Gonzalez had been set up to be robbed during the meeting and his life was threatened by Howard and her son.

