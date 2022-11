One dead in Montgomery County shooting

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Mt. Sterling Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams told WKYT it’s too soon to release many details.

He did confirm one person is dead. Their name will be released today after all family members have been notified.

WKYT is working to confirm more details with Mt. Sterling police.

They expect to have more information available later Thursday morning.

