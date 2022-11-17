Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete.

The school district reacted out to Kentucky State Police.

School leaders say they are taking necessary precautions to address the issue. They say the safety of the students remains the highest priority.

