Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

Magoffin County High School receives report of threatening statement by a student.
Magoffin County High School receives report of threatening statement by a student.(Free-to-use)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete.

The school district reacted out to Kentucky State Police.

School leaders say they are taking necessary precautions to address the issue. They say the safety of the students remains the highest priority.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific...
Beshear signs executive order allowing some Kentuckians to use medical cannabis
Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
Police working a scene near Yellowstone Pkwy in Lexington.
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

Latest News

Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Psychology expert reacts to former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries coming out
Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold...
Lexington homeless shelter gets ready for cold weather
Lexington homeless shelter get ready for cold weather
WATCH | Lexington homeless shelter get ready for cold weather
Raises proposed for Lexington police officers and E-911 workers
WATCH | Raises proposed for Lexington police officers and E-911 workers