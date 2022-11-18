Another student hurt in Ky. school bus crash released from hospital
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Another student hurt in the Magoffin County school bus crash has been released from the hospital.
In a Facebook post, Magoffin County Schools says the student was released Thursday night.
As of Friday, six students and the driver are still in the hospital in various conditions.
“Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.
