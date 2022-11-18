Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wicked Weekend Wind Chills

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Light snow and flurries continue to push across areas of central and eastern Kentucky as the wicked wind chills begin to kick in. This settles in for the weekend ahead of changes for Thanksgiving week.

Those weekend wind chills of the weekend are likely to drop into the single digits from time to time, especially on Sunday.

Highs are in the 30s with lows reaching the teens under dry skies.

I have no changes to my idea of a Thanksgiving weekend storm system that starts as wind and rain and ends with colder weather and the chance for snow.

This is a system that may have a big impact for much of the eastern half of the country.

