Georgetown boy abused at same facility where 7-year-old died, lawsuit claims

11-year-old Anthony Janeway of Georgetown
11-year-old Anthony Janeway of Georgetown(Law Offices of Croley & Foley)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit.

Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son, Anthony, suffered “physical and emotional” abuse.

“This lawsuit was filed on behalf of another child victim that was choked and abused at the Brooklawn facility,” said Lexington attorney Paul Croley.

[Read the lawsuit below]

Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility for behavioral issues in 2021. In the lawsuit, she claims employees choked, bruised and verbally abused her son while in their care.

This latest lawsuit comes after a medical examiner ruled 7-year-old Ja-Ceon Terry’s July death a homicide. Investigators say he died of “positional asphyxia,” meaning he was put into a position where he couldn’t breathe.

Two employees were later fired.

“Brooklawn and its parent companies knew of a terrible and dangerous problem. They shamefully ignored it. The consequences are horrific,” said Croley, who filed both lawsuits against the facility. “Our investigation and pursuit will continue until all of the these hurt children see justice and this never happens again.”

