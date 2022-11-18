Golden Alert issued for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia in Lexington

Judy Howard has been missing since Thursday, November 17, since 10:30 a.m. from the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden alert for 81-year-old Judy Howard.

Howard was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, from the 1000 block of Georgetown Road. Howard has progressive dementia.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit with black shoes and a hunter-green winter coat. She may be driving a brown 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with the Kentucky license plate 343PHA. Howard currently resides in Cynthiana KY and may be trying to find her way home.

Anyone with knowledge of Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

