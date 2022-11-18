Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington

Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I75.
Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I75.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane.

Ginn says there are a few homeless camps back in the clover field at that exit. He says people living there had reported the remains to police but didn’t specify exactly where they were.

Lexington police say they were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. Ginn’s office was then called in to investigate.

Ginn says it’s too early to determine if this is a woman or a man, or the age of the person. Or if foul play was involved.

He says they’re coordinating another seep with the police department to try and find the rest of the remains, or anything else that can help in this investigation.

