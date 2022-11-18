Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill stretches through the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These cold temperatures will hang around all weekend long.

After another front passes across Kentucky, temperatures take another hit. That means we’ll only hover around freezing for highs on both days. So consider this the coldest weekend of the season. Even last weekend was warmer than this mess.

Our pattern will flip as we head into next week. We’ll go from tracking highs in the 30s to seeing those numbers reach the 50s. It looks awesome! We’ll stack up a few days that reach that level. It will feel quite nice for folks in Kentucky. Don’t be surprised if we do hit the upper 50s to near 60 degrees by Thanksgiving day.

Take care of each other!

