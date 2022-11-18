Ky. high school students put on performance to raise awareness for opioid epidemic

WKYT News at 11:00 PM
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Burgin high school students put on a performance to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.

It was described as a dramatic inspection into the lives of six fictional overdose victims. It was researched, written, and produced by 10th and 11th graders at the school. It covered all aspects of the opioid issue, from first responders to coroners and food bank operators.

The goal was to discourage students and the larger community from falling into addiction. Students say the experience was eye-opening.

“I hope it’s a wake-up call for people and they know that this is actually a real thing,” Burgin sophomore, Ava Adams said. This isn’t something to joke about, that this thing actually happens, so they can have a little wake-up call before they do it, so they know there’s consequences with it.

Students tell us the process made them empathize more with their peers who have been affected by the opioid epidemic.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
Tates Creek High School
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
Starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific...
Beshear signs executive order allowing some Kentuckians to use medical cannabis

Latest News

Burgin high school students put on a performance to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.
WATCH| Ky. high school students puts on performance to raise awareness for opioid epidemic
The program will allow some people charged with crimes to receive behavioral health treatment...
WATCH | Madison County launching pilot behavioral health program for criminal offenders
The investigation by Kentucky State Police still carries on, but questions have been raised...
WATCH | WKYT files open records request for police policies after Desman LaDuke’s death
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
WATCH | New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity