LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program returns

Pay off your parking citations with canned food donations.
The Lexington Parking Authority’s “Food for Fines” canned food drive is returning for the holiday season.(Harvest Hope)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Parking Authority’s “Food for Fines” canned food drive is returning for the holiday season.

From Nov. 21 through Dec. 16, those with outstanding parking tickets have the option to donate canned food at the LEXPARK offices, located at 122 North Broadway in Lexington, in exchange for reduced fees.

For every 10 cans of food donated, people will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police-issued parking citation. People are encouraged to donate as many cans as they’d like.

Donations, and therefore fee reductions, can be applied to multiple citations and to past due citations.

LEXPARK says the 2021 food drive collected nearly two tons of food.

All canned food donations will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14 ounces in size and protein items such as canned meat, beans, or peanut butter are suggested.

