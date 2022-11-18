Madison Central’s Brady Hensley named WKYT’s Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High school football playoffs are in full swing and we’ve seen some big-time performances lately, including one from Madison Central’s Brady Hensley.

Last Friday night Hensley accounted for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Madison Central’s 45-42 win over Dunbar.

“Every time I touched the ball, my guys up there did a great job blocking and they opened up some big holes and we made it work,” Hensley said.

Hensley injured his ankle in the second game of the year, missing five games, but he says forcing underclassmen to get game reps has made them stronger.

“I think it helped build some more depth at the running back position and we got a bunch of other guys hurt too throughout that time so it’s definitely helped us build more depth and made us better for now.”

The junior running back and safety holds an offer from EKU currently, but says that isn’t on the forefront of his mind.

“I’m kind of getting back in the flow of things now with my guys and we’ve been out here working and my ankle, it feels fine now, but I’m just happy to be back out here,” Hensley added.

The Indians head to Louisville to face Ballard on Friday night for a 7:30 P.M. kickoff as Madison Central looks for their 10th win of the season.

