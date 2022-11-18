Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school

Multiple students at Dunbar High School were sent a message threatening violence against the school.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter to parents, school leaders at Dunbar high school say they are investigating a threat made by a student.

In a letter sent to Dunbar High School families, Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley said a student used the iPhone AirDrop feature, on Thursday, to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of violence would happen at the school on Friday.

Investigators say they do not believe the threat is credible, but they are continuing to look into the message.

Fayette County School Officials did not say if the student involved has been criminally charged.

