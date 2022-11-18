Tips to keep your Christmas tree thriving through the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cold weather may have many of you in the mood to decorate for the holidays.

If you’re adding a real Christmas tree this year, there are some tips that will help you keep the tree fresh beyond the holidays.

Thomas Nieman, the owner of Nieman’s Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington, planted some of his first Christmas trees 34 years ago.

“It’s always a difficult job, especially with the Fraser fir, in that they are not supposed to grow here,” said Nieman.

Nieman says Mother Nature wasn’t kind to his trees this summer.

“This summer was excessively wet, for a while, then it went excessively dry, and we then had to compensate for that as best we can,” said Nieman. “This whole farm is an experiment. “Yeah, we do not know, from day to day, what’s going to happen. So, we are consistently experimenting, consistently looking at things, you know fertilizer, soil moisture, micronutrients, microorganisms.”

If you and the family plan on chopping down your Christmas tree at Nieman’s soon, there are three important tips you need to consider so that tree stays fresh until Christmas day.

“Don’t overheat it, keep your room cool, 70 degrees or less,” Nieman said. “Keep it in water, when you get it home, put it in water.”

If your tree has been cut for more than twelve hours, the very bottom of the trunk might get a little sappy, which means it’s going to be hard for your tree to get water. So, what do you need to do? Cut off that first layer of the trunk.

Nieman’s Christmas Tree Farm is the only farm in Kentucky to grow Fraser fir trees.

