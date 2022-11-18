Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says

A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an...
A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots.

UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely from the fact that so many of the races on people’s ballots this year were predetermined.

“We had such sleepy races at the top of the ticket,” said Voss. “Congressional seats that weren’t seriously being contested, a Senate race that was seen as a foregone conclusion.”

Even while being buoyed by the amendments at the bottom of the ticket.

“It would’ve been even lower if Amendment Two wasn’t the caboose at the bottom of that train,” Voss said.

A majority of registered Kentuckians did not show up to the polls.

Lexington had its lowest turnout in at least 40 years, which stunned Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins. In Madison County, only 40 percent voted. A sharp drop from 51% in 2018, according to Clerk Kenny Barger.

Voss noted these numbers can be made to look worse because of the fast-growing population in the Lexington metro.

“You have to be careful with voter turnout numbers because they’re calculated based on how many people are registered,” said Voss.

Voss believes it could be a different story next year when Kentucky holds its statewide elections, including the governor’s race.

He says the fact that Kentucky’s race is in an odd year means it will get a lot of attention around the country and political ad dollars could be used to boost interest in voting.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim
Joseph M. Gonzalez. (File image from Lexington Police Dept.)
Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington
Paul Brown
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
Tates Creek High School
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
A report from UK’s Student Code of Conduct investigation details what they describe as a...
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity

Latest News

Carol Reed and Madison Becraft are collecting toys for Kentucky Children's Hospital.
Ky. family who lost child collecting toys for Ky. Children’s Hospital patients
11-year-old Anthony Janeway of Georgetown
Georgetown boy abused at same facility where 7-year-old died, lawsuit claims
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
The cold weather may have many of you in the mood to decorate for the holidays. If you’re...
Tips to keep your Christmas tree thriving through the holidays