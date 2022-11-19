First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference.

Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her 19 years of service to KSP.

“Captain Sandlin stated that she was nearing the end of her career and wanted to ensure that other female troopers were getting the same opportunities to network and support each other that she had during her career,” a Facebook post said.

She previously served at KSP Post 9, Pikeville, in numerous leadership roles. Additionally, she is the first woman commander in KSP Post 13, Hazard, history.



