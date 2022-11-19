High school football Region Finals take center stage on Friday
Bryan Station knocks out Trinity; Douglass remains unbeaten
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week 13 of the high school football season means Region Finals across the state. Here are the highlights from our viewing area:
Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co.
Southwestern at Scott Co; Madison Central at Ballard; Franklin Co. at Warren East;
Johnson Central at Corbin
