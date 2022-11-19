Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Highs warm to the 50s by Tuesday
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air settles in, behind a cold front, for Sunday. Expect a mostly sunny sky, on Sunday, as highs warm to the lower 30s.
High pressure will take control of our weather as we start the new workweek, which means we’ll enjoy a blast of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs warm to the 50s by Tuesday.
A weak weather maker could spark a few showers on Tuesday.
A better chance of rain and a winter mix arrives late week into next weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
