Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee

35th annual Big Blue Crush
35th annual Big Blue Crush
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky may have fallen short on the gridiron to Tennessee, but Big Blue Nation is taking home the Big Blue Crush trophy.

More than 2,000 fans rolled up their sleeves to give blood this weekend at the Kentucky Blood Center. Kentucky has won three of the last four blood drives against the Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville.

Blood center officials say the friendly rivalry helps stock the blood supply before the Thanksgiving holiday.

