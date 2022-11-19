WATCH: Robb half-court heave lifts EKU to buzzer-beating win

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - EKU guard Cooper Robb launched the game-winning three just before the buzzer, giving the Colonels the 62-61 win at Georgia State.

Leading 61-59, Georgia State’s Dwon Odom missed a free throw with 5.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Robb grabbed the rebound, veered left and let go the Hail Mary as time expired. The senior from Georgetown finished with 7 points.

The Colonels are now 2-2.

