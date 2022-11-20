1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I75.
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Paul Brown
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

Woman killed in crash
WATCH | Woman killed in crash
Louisville couple advocates for same-sex marriage law
WATCH | Louisville couple advocates for same-sex marriage law
More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County
WATCH | More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County
Animal care sees increase in abuse cases during winter
WATCH | Animal care sees increase in abuse cases during winter
Volunteers distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes
WATCH | Volunteers distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes