Bowling Green native works to support National Hunger and Homelessness Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Week, Bowling Green native, Ryan Depp, who has been working to help the homeless in his community for the past seven years.

Since the organization founder was only 13 years old, Depp and his father began scraping together what they could, and soon enough, they had a team of people behind their efforts.

“I think the homeless are a really neglected part of our community., and they are generally outcasted. They are kind of the invisible people of the city, so I wanted to target those people, the ones who were kind of being ignored by everyone,” said Depp.

Ryan’s father mentioned that his son was going through a period of his life where he was battling depression and needed an outlet.

That outlet soon became known as, “Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach.”

“Throughout the recent experiences in the past few years, there has been a lot of darkness and I think that people need to kind of try to be candles in the darkness,” said Depp.

“I think my favorite quote is, “one spark can light a wildfire.” I think I usually try to apply that and just individuals have more power than they think. If you want to make a difference, then if you get the right people and you have the right motivation, anything is possible.”

Over the past seven years, Ryan and his father have seen barbers cut hair for free, shower buses pull up to assist the homeless with hygiene efforts, generous amounts of blankets and clothes being donated, and so much more.

This Saturday closes out National Hunger and Homelessness Week, but for Ryan and his team, it is a year-round issue.

“How can I help? What can I do to feel good about myself to helping others? I would go back to these areas, find these people, bring them here and give them something to eat,” said Ronnie Coulter, a volunteer and disabled veteran.

Even though Ryan is a full-time WKU student now, he plans to continue doing what he loves most by helping others in need.

You can find the founder and his team in the parking lot across from the Bowling Green Towers every Saturday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.