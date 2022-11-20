Dating costs 40% more than it did 10 years ago, report says

Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.
Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Embracing the single life may be a bummer for romance, but it has big advantages for your wallet, as dating costs more than ever.

The Match “Singles in America” report out this week says daters are spending about 40% more trying to woo a mate compared to a decade ago.

That breaks down to about $130 every month.

Inflation is the main culprit, and the added cost isn’t just about swapping dinner and a movie to lunch and a matinee.

It has changed the criteria of those looking for partners. Sharing similar spending habits, being frugal, and financial stability are all becoming top tier needs, not just good looks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I75.
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Paul Brown
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

Woman killed in crash
WATCH | Woman killed in crash
More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County
WATCH | More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County
Louisville couple advocates for same-sex marriage law
WATCH | Louisville couple advocates for same-sex marriage law
Animal care sees increase in abuse cases during winter
WATCH | Animal care sees increase in abuse cases during winter
Volunteers distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes
WATCH | Volunteers distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes