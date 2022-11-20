EKU beats Kennesaw State on senior day

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU football scored 21-unanswered points to rally back and beat Kennesaw State 45-38 Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium.

According to EKU Athletics, redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney threw for a career-high 427 yards and tied the school record with five touchdown passes, going 25-of-35 through the air.

Defensively, redshirt senior linebacker Matthew Jackson notched a career-high 18 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and a sack, while redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrian Baker tallied his first sack of the season.

EKU will learn its postseason fate on Sunday when the FCS playoff bracket is announced at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU. They finished the regular season 7-4 overall, 3-2 in conference play.

