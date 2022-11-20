Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit.

“They brought us well over 200 turkeys, they brought us all the dressing, the mashed potatoes, green beans,” said Feeding EKY President Brent Handshoe.

The donation was immediately taken and prepared for meals throughout the next three days.

“We stayed in the kitchen last night till 9:00 preparing a lot of the veggies and we did all the prep work just to get it out today,” said Handshoe. “Today we have done 700 meals.”

On Sunday, the non-profit began delivering meals to several locations throughout the region. One such location was the Victorious Faith Church in Prestonsburg, which invited flood victims staying at Jenny Wiley State Park who are still without homes.

“Instead of eating out of a Styrofoam container, let’s offer them a table to sit at that they can bring their families and sit around the table and maybe talk and just have a different atmosphere than a small camper to live in or maybe a hotel room to live in,” said Handshoe.

Handshoe added that Feeding EKY also invites folks out for free meals at the Christian Appalachian Project FEMA location in Martin in Floyd County on Monday.

“Drive up, get as many meals as you’d like, we’re going to be providing meals all day long for that,” said Handshoe. “I don’t foresee us running out, but if we happen to run out, we’ll go to the kitchen and we’ll make more.”

Handshoe also added that the non-profit will be visiting several communities in Breathitt County on Wednesday to serve more free meals to those in need and will be serving upwards of 3,000 meals over the course of the week, totaling nearly three tons of hot food.

