Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Highs in the 50s by Thanksgiving
High pressure takes control of our weather as we start the new workweek, which means we’ll...
High pressure takes control of our weather as we start the new workweek, which means we’ll enjoy a blast of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs warm to the 50s by Tuesday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather as we start the new workweek, which means we’ll enjoy a blast of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs warm to the 50s by Tuesday.

A weak weather maker could spark a few showers on Tuesday.

A better chance of rain and a winter mix arrives late week. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast