Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather as we start the new workweek, which means we’ll enjoy a blast of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs warm to the 50s by Tuesday.

A weak weather maker could spark a few showers on Tuesday.

A better chance of rain and a winter mix arrives late week. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

