Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.
A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.
Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.
The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”
Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.