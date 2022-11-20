More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is a city full of powerful women.

Whether they were elected to a position in Fayette County or appointed, many of the women who hold these positions say they’re proud to be one of many leaders.

“We are a mighty force, and always have been,” Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird said.

She is the first black woman to be Commonwealth’s Attorney in Fayette County.

Even though Baird was appointed to her position, she said she’s grateful to see so many women come out to vote this election cycle.

“I think that gives more opportunity for women to be in these positions in order to run. It gives people the confidence that they can run, so I think it’s a great thing,” Baird said.

Fayette County Sheriff, Kathy Witt was reelected again this year, making it her seventh win in overall general elections.

She said she is honored to serve alongside so many other women.

“Here in Lexington, it speaks volumes for what our community believes in, and that’s equality, and believing we can do any role we put our minds to,” Witt said.

Along with Sheriff Witt, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was reelected this month.

“I think it’s wonderful that women have stepped up. And Lexington has a history of electing women if they think they’ll do a good job,” Gorton said.

All three of these women have been outspoken about their desire to reduce violence and create a safer environment in the community.

“I always encourage young woman and girls growing up to think about elected office because you can have such a positive impact on your community,” she said.

After the recent election cycle, officials say they can see an increase of women interested in politics.

