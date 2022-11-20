One person killed in Lexington crash

Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Winchester Road is closed in both directions in the area as CRU investigates the scene.

