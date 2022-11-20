Police search for suspect in overnight shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting, after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to police, the man arrived at a local hospital around 11:40 p.m.

His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of West Maine Street, where they found a single shell casing.

They have not yet released any details about a possible suspect.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I75.
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Paul Brown
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

Woman killed in crash
WATCH | Woman killed in crash
Louisville couple advocates for same-sex marriage law
WATCH | Louisville couple advocates for same-sex marriage law
More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County
WATCH | More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County
Animal care sees increase in abuse cases during winter
WATCH | Animal care sees increase in abuse cases during winter
Volunteers distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes
WATCH | Volunteers distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes