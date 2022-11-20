Police search for suspect in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting, after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to police, the man arrived at a local hospital around 11:40 p.m.

His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of West Maine Street, where they found a single shell casing.

They have not yet released any details about a possible suspect.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.