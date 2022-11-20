Stoops, UK agree to new extension, pay raise

Now one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country
Mark Stoops and UK have signed a new contract extension.
Mark Stoops and UK have signed a new contract extension.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed a new contract extension, which features a pay raise and a higher buyout.

First reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, the new deal runs through June 2031 and increases Stoops’ salary from $6.35 million to $8.6 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

If Stoops were to leave UK, his buyout also increases, from $1.75 million to $4.5 million. That amount, however, decreases $500,000 each season Stoops remains at UK over the life of the contract.

Per the new deal, which was signed Nov. 11, “incentive comepensation” has been deleted. However, Stoops will be paid $100,000 for playing in a bowl game, $150,000 for an 8-win season, and $300,000 for making the college football playoffs.

If the Wildcats were to make a national semifinal playoff game, Stoops would earn $500,000. If the Cats play for a national championship, Stoops would pocket $650,000. The coach would take home $800,000 if UK wins the national championship.

The entire contract can be seen at https://legal.uky.edu/

