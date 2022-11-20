Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy

EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
By Aaron Weeks and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana woman is facing multiple charges after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. A witness says the alleged attack came out of nowhere.

Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly punched a 3-year-old boy. Police were dispatched to a home in Evansville, Indiana, for a domestic battery in progress.

The young boy was found inside the home wearing pajamas and had blood all over his face, WFIE reports.

A man in a mobilized wheelchair informed police that Sharp and the child were watching TV together when Sharp allegedly punched the child out of nowhere.

Officials on the scene were told that Sharp stated that she hit the 3-year-old because he called her a derogatory name.

The man told police he was also struck by Sharp after he began to yell at her for striking the child, just before she left the home.

Shortly after, police found Sharp hiding in her backyard. She was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

She is facing charges of battery on a person less than 14 years old and simple assault, according to online records.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I75.
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Paul Brown
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

Woman killed in crash
WATCH | Woman killed in crash
More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County
WATCH | More than a dozen women elected to office in Fayette County
Animal care sees increase in abuse cases during winter
WATCH | Animal care sees increase in abuse cases during winter
Volunteers distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes
WATCH | Volunteers distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes
Louisville couple advocates for same-sex marriage law
WATCH | Louisville couple advocates for same-sex marriage law