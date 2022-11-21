Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Thanksgiving Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -We have a more normal temperate pattern settling into the region today and that carries us into the state of Thanksgiving Weekend. From there, it’s all eyes on a big storm system for the holiday weekend. One that is still a work in progress.

Normal temps are in the 50s and that’s where we hang out for much of the next several days. That bodes well for early holiday travelers.

The timing of the Thanksgiving Weekend storm system continues to be fluid. I’m now hedging toward two impacts with a lighter one for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with the main storm arriving over the weekend.

That’s likely to bring two surges of rain in here. The first means showers late Thanksgiving and Friday. The second brings heavier rain later Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance for a mix of snow before it ends.

