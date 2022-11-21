Crews return to scene where human remains were found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews were back out at the scene Monday where human remains were found in Lexington.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the partial remains were found Friday off northbound I-75, near exit 113.

Coroner Gary Ginn says they brought in special dogs Monday to search the area for any other possible remains, but they didn’t find anything “significant.”

At this point, Ginn says the on-scene investigation is complete. He thinks it’s possible some of the remains may have been washed away into a nearby water runoff ditch line.

This is a developing story.

