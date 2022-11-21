Crews return to scene where human remains were found

Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I-75.
Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I-75.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews were back out at the scene Monday where human remains were found in Lexington.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the partial remains were found Friday off northbound I-75, near exit 113.

Coroner Gary Ginn says they brought in special dogs Monday to search the area for any other possible remains, but they didn’t find anything “significant.” 

At this point, Ginn says the on-scene investigation is complete.  He thinks it’s possible some of the remains may have been washed away into a nearby water runoff ditch line.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Mark Stoops and UK have signed a new contract extension.
Stoops, UK agree to new extension, pay raise

Latest News

Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season.
Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays
A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It...
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from a National Guard Armory
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from National Guard Armory
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation