Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island; at least 56 dead

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - A strong, shallow earthquake has toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds.

People rushed into the streets, some covered in blood and white debris. Emergency workers were treating the injured on stretchers outside main hospitals, on terraces and in parking lots. Many included children, some of whom were given oxygen masks and were being resuscitated.

Residents, some crying with children in their arms, fled damaged homes after the magnitude 5.6 quake shook the Cianjur region in West Java province in late afternoon,at a depth of 6 miles. It also caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, where high-rises swayed and some were evacuated.

