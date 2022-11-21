Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island; at least 56 dead

earthquake
earthquake(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - A strong, shallow earthquake has toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds.

People rushed into the streets, some covered in blood and white debris. Emergency workers were treating the injured on stretchers outside main hospitals, on terraces and in parking lots. Many included children, some of whom were given oxygen masks and were being resuscitated.

Residents, some crying with children in their arms, fled damaged homes after the magnitude 5.6 quake shook the Cianjur region in West Java province in late afternoon,at a depth of 6 miles. It also caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, where high-rises swayed and some were evacuated.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Mark Stoops and UK have signed a new contract extension.
Stoops, UK agree to new extension, pay raise

Latest News

Much warmer for Thanksgiving week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
It looks a little milder this week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A milder Thanksgiving week
Woman killed in crash
WATCH | Woman killed in crash
Lexington LGBTQ+ groups concerned about rise in violence
WATCH | Lexington LGBTQ+ groups concerned about rise in violence