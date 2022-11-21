EKU resident assistant accused of rape

EKU resident assistant accused of rape
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University student and resident assistant is facing serious charges.

The Richmond Register reports that 21-year-old Thomas Haroules has been charged with rape. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times between October 2021 and February 2022.

The Register reports that the victim reported the assaults in September 2022. It happened three times. The victim says each time she denied his advances. On two occasions, the victim says he pinned her down.

Haroules is a resident assistant at Martin Hall. He’s in jail on a $100,000 bond.

