Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds.

Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend.

Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

AAA says one of the worst times to travel is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving and one of the best times to travel on that same day is before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Air travel is also projected to be up 8% since 2021 with four and a half million people taking to the skies.

