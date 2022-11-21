Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A milder Thanksgiving week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will likely climb each day this week.

You’ll see calmer days through the middle of the week. During that time, temperatures will start off reaching the mid to upper 40s with 50s by the middle of the week. This will feel a lot warmer when you compare it to the colder stuff that has been here for more than a week. These numbers should stay pretty much in place through the end of the week.

A system will get cranked up and impact us on Thursday evening. Most of your Thanksgiving day will be filled with clouds and breezy conditions. Later in the evening, the system bringing all that wind will push rain through our skies. Once it gets going, it sticks around through the early part of the weekend. Colder air will invade on Saturday morning and it could lead to a mix. Snow and rain will be possible before the transition back to rain that afternoon.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.