Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.

The Governor recently called for pre-kindergarten funding and some initiatives to recruit and retrain teachers and legislative leaders indicated no interest in discussing education spending until the 2024 budget session. Revenue continues to come in strong for Kentucky and the Governor has touted several recent job announcements.

Georgetown is one of the fastest-growing cities in Kentucky and that shows no signs of slowing down. Starting soon, Georgetown will have a new mayor.

Burney Jenkins will make history as the first black mayor of the Scott County seat. For decades, he was a teacher and worked with Georgetown Parks and Recreation. In his first run for political office, Jenkins defeated David Lusby, who has served on the city council for almost 30 years.

