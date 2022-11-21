KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 North near KY-3253.

Officials said 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on U.S. 27, and he was hit by a 2005 red Chevy Pickup.

The pickup was driven by 18-year-old Zachery J. Heath.

Troxell was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Heath was not injured in the crash.

The investigation will continue.

