Ky. police chief writes open letter to community after death of officer

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page(London Police Department)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police Department Chief Travis Dotson wrote a letter to the community following the death of Officer Logan Medlock.

In his letter, he thanked the community for the support shown to the London Police Department.

Medlock was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Sunday, Oct. 30.

His funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 4. where numerous police officers paid their respects to one of their own.

You can read Chief Dotson’s letter below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Latest News

A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It...
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from a National Guard Armory
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from National Guard Armory
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation
WATCH | NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation