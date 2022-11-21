Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from National Guard Armory

By WKYT News Staff
Nov. 21, 2022
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Chris Flynn said a tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory over the weekend.

If you have any information about where this incident, you are asked to call Estill County dispatch at 606-723-2201.

The Tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee vehicle in the picture below was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory this weekend....

Posted by Estill Co Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, November 20, 2022

