Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from National Guard Armory
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Chris Flynn said a tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory over the weekend.
If you have any information about where this incident, you are asked to call Estill County dispatch at 606-723-2201.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.