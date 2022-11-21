Lexington LGBTQIA+ groups concerned about rise in violence

After the tragedy in Colorado Springs people in Lexington are concerned for their safety.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LGBTQIA+ advocates are speaking out in Lexington following the deadly shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

People are mourning across the country and all the way in central Kentucky.

Catherine Taylor is the development assistant at the Lexington Pride Center.

They said the center is a safe space for anyone who is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I think that’s another important thing is to continue our advocation for our community because there aren’t enough places that provide LGBTQIA+ services,” Taylor said.

They said after the tragedy in Colorado Springs people are concerned for their safety in the city.

They said they feel this way, more often than some may think.

Taylor said even though Lexington is considered forward moving, there are many people who don’t feel accepted.

“Our goal is just to live. Just to be who we are and be free and not fear that we’re going to be hurt or that our lives are in danger every time that we’re out in the public. That’s such a prevalent emotion that we feel in our community,” Taylor said.

They say it’s time to speak up and speak out publicly about situations like this.

“I think when you see something and it’s far away, or it’s in a different state, you think that will never happen here. It is happening here. It’s happening all around us, and it’s a call to action,” They said.

A tragedy like this is a reminder that while they’ve come so far, they still have a lot of work to do.

The Lexington Pride Center offers services, resources, and support groups for those in the community.

Taylor said if anyone needs help during this time, they are welcome to reach out or visit the center.

