NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington NAACP is questioning Fayette County Public Schools about the principal of Dunbar High School.

Marlon Ball is on administrative leave right now.

FCPS says they are investigating several complaints. They placed the principal on leave one day after the school’s athletic director died by suicide.

The NAACP says there appears to be “procedural mishandling, action and treatment” of the principal.

In a statement (read it below), the organization raised questions. One, whether the district’s email sparked rumors unfairly tying the principal to the athletic director’s death.

The NAACP says the district should’ve acted swiftly and more responsibly to take control of the situation and discourage any connection between the two.

