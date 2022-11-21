No. 4 Kentucky falls to No. 2 Gonzaga

SPOKANE, WA. (WKYT) - The No. 4 Kentucky men’s basketball team (3-2) fell to No. 2 Gonzaga (3-1) 88-72 on Sunday night in Spokane Arena.

The last time the schools played was in the 2002 Maui Invitational.

Kentucky trailed 41-25 at the half. The Wildcats struggled to shoot the ball, going 0-10 from three-point range and just 8-32 from the field.

Senior Oscar Tshiebwe notched a double-double in his third game back after undergoing a knee procedure, scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

Jacob Toppin added 20 points, and Cason Wallace scored 14.

The Bulldogs had four players score over 20 points, led by Rasir Bolton with 24. Bolton Shot 50 percent from behind the arc.

Kentucky is back at home on Wednesday hosting North Florida for a 4:00 P.M. tip-off.

