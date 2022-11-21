Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing

Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight histories.(FlightAware)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It started with a question from viewers who noticed a plane flying loops over their hometown late at night.

After they reached out, WKYT Investigates dug into it and found that the plane was doing the same thing for weeks in different parts of the state.

So what is the mystery aircraft?

Relax. It’s nothing sinister. And no, it’s not a UFO.

WKYT used the tail number, N690LN, to trace the plane back to its owner - VeriDaaS, a Colorado-based company that provides LiDAR services.

LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging. It is “a remote sensing method used to examine the surface of the earth,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

(These images from NOAA provide an idea of what LiDAR can do.)

WKYT’s Garrett Wymer reached out to VeriDaaS and eventually heard back from someone with The Weather Company, who told us they had been running data for East Kentucky Power Cooperative.

EKPC serves 1.1 million Kentuckians by providing electricity for 16 co-ops in 87 counties. The Winchester-based company owns power plants and 3,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines.

Nick Comer, a spokesperson for EKPC, told WKYT that they hired a contractor to fly above their transmission lines to see what trees and vegetation around them could be problematic.

(The process is kind of like this, as described by a power company in Texas.)

The LiDAR data provides EKPC with precise measurements that allow them to crunch the numbers and do computer modeling to determine what trees or other potential obstructions could cause problems for their transmission lines especially when they sag or sway.

WKYT’s Garrett Wymer asked Comer if EKPC would show viewers how the company is able to use the technology to help them. Comer declined, and instead shared this statement:

The plane’s first flight was late in the night of October 8, according to FlightAware. It has flown one or two flights on many nights since then, taking off from Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, doing its rounds and then landing again at LEX a couple of hours later.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Mark Stoops and UK have signed a new contract extension.
Stoops, UK agree to new extension, pay raise

Latest News

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck is joining the crowded Kentucky gubernatorial race.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins
Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I-75.
Crews return to scene where human remains were found
Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season.
Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays