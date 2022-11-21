Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Naugatuck are searching for a man wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old child. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Officers with the Naugatuck Police Department are searching for a man accused of killing his daughter who was just shy of turning 1.

Police said Monday the girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, according to WFSB. Officials said the young child had been dismembered as well.

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection to the death of the 11-month-old and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Officials said Francisquini has prior arrests and was out on bond for a combination of five pending cases.

Authorities said they found a GPS monitor they claimed was removed before 911 was called at the time of the stabbing.

“Francisquini as well as the child’s biological mother were involved in a dispute in Waterbury,” police said during news conference Monday. “It was during that incident that the GPS monitor was removed.”

According to authorities, Francisquini ran away from the scene and ditched his car. Officers searched for him throughout the weekend and the FBI was called to assist.

Police have obtained a warrant to arrest and charge Francisquini with murder. They have not yet identified a motive for the killing.

Officers said Monday this case is one of the most trying they’ve ever investigated.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Mark Stoops and UK have signed a new contract extension.
Stoops, UK agree to new extension, pay raise

Latest News

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck is joining the crowded Kentucky gubernatorial race.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
President Biden pardons a turkey
NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins