Second rally held for Nicholasville man shot and killed by police

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Activists and loved ones of Desman LaDuke took to the streets of Nicholasville for the second straight week. They’re seeking justice and transparency from law enforcement in the aftermath of his death.

LaDuke was shot and killed by police on October 22nd amid a standoff situation. Nearly a month later, protestors are still waiting for answers on why the situation unfolded the way it did.

Marchers largely followed their own footsteps from last weekend, taking the same route through Nicholasville. But the road was rocky early on when law enforcement arrived in an unmarked vehicle.

It was the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office coming to offer them an escort, but activist Sarah Williams and the protestors did not receive them well.

“We don’t necessarily work in conjunction with the very people we are protesting,” said Williams, who has organized these rallies. “It doesn’t mean that we’re here to inflict harm or destroy anything, but we are here to shift mindsets.”

Once they shifted their minds off the encounter and marched, they set aside time to kneel before LaDuke’s home.

“To acknowledge the place where he lost his life,” Williams said. “To acknowledge the place where the Nicholasville Police Department had an opportunity to do something different than what they did.”

They then carried on back to the Jessamine County Courthouse, as they’ve done before and plan to do again.

“We’re here again and we’re gonna continue to have a presence,” said Williams. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Williams knows it’s going to take time for change, but she believes these steps they’re taking can lead to tangible progress.

Less than 48 hours after their first rally, Kentucky State Police released new details in their investigation.

During this second rally, Williams called on Nicholasville police to come forward in their own way as well.

”If they want to show their community that they’re moving forward in terms of transparency with people - in the midst of this KSP investigation - release every policy and procedure that governs the Nicholasville Police Department and its sworn officers.”

